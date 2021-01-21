iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.84. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

