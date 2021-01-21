IRISnet (IRIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.37 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and $16.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,563,813 coins and its circulating supply is 942,526,665 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

