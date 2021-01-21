Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,149 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.