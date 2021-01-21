iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,646 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 1.49% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 245,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.