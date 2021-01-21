iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 460.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.37. 602,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,433,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.