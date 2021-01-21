iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.48. 384,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $138.77 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

