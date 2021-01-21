iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 405,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,983. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

