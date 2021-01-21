iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $386.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

