iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is G&S Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

