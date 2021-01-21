iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $41,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

