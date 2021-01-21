iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.25. 97,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

