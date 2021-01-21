iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.68. 5,590 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

