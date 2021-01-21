iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06. 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

