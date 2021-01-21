iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.31. Approximately 225,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 39,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38.

