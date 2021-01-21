iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.30 and last traded at $108.73. Approximately 43,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 41,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.