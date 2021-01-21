iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDM remained flat at $$24.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,272. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.