iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDM remained flat at $$24.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,272. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

See Also: Range Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.