iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. 923,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760,933. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.