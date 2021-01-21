iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $74.12. 12,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.