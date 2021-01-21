iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 753.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,681 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

