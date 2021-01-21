iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Decreased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39.

