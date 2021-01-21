iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.32

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 1304940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

