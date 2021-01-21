iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 804,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

