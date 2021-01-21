iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.21. 720,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

