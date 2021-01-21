iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.63

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 54441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,833,000.

