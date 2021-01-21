iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.96

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $45.99. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 456,165 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 111,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.