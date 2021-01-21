iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 65,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 263,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Ishares

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.