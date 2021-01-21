iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.64

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 1321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

