iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,342 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

