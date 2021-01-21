iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,679 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,342 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

