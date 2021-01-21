iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 8.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.88. 1,469,875 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.