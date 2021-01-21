iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Hershey Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Hershey Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,517 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.