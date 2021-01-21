iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

