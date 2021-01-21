iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

