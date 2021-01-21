iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.