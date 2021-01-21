iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $247.26. 22,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

