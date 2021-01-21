iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $246.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

