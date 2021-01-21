iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,752,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $141.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

