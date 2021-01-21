iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.43. 3,170,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,758. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

