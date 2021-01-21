iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 305.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,295 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

