iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.