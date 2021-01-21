iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,448,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,962. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.