iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.97

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.97 and last traded at $127.97, with a volume of 3025640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

