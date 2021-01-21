iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,518,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.