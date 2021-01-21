iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,832. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

