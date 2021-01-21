iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.59 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

