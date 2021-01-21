Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) to “Outperform”

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grupo México in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo México has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMBXF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 83,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

