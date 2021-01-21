Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $1.74

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $2.05. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 506,365 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The firm has a market cap of $94.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

