J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $204.51

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $204.51 and traded as high as $247.00. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at $240.20, with a volume of 5,533,836 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Get J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,201.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.