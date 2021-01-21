Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

JBL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 22,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,901. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

