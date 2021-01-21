Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.51. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 287,885 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $261.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.
