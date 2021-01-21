Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.51. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 287,885 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $261.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

